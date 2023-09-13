WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries in Tioga will be hosting a benefit golf tournament this month to benefit homeless and at-risk animals.

The tournament will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the River Valley Country Club in Westfield. Registration for the tournament will start at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The four-person scramble with two flights is $80 per golfer and includes a light breakfast and the chance to win a cash payout and on-course prizes. Lunch and dinner will also be available.

Both golfers and non-golfers can enter to win a 50/50 raffle and lottery tree with $100 worth of scratch off tickets. Drawings will take place around 1:30 p.m. and you don’t have to be present to win.

You can register for the event prior at the club, sanctuary or by calling 570-512-0901. Day-of registration will be accepted.

All proceeds benefit Second Chance Sanctuaries in Tioga County. For more information about the nonprofit, visit the Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries website.