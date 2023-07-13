MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) — If you’re looking to participate in a nearly 100-mile-long motorcycle ride through Tioga County to benefit a local cause, then be on the lookout this month.

The benefit motorcycle ride will provide funds to the Wellsboro Shared Home and the residents. The personal care home currently has 13 residents who receive all-inclusive care from administering medication, doing laundry, housekeeping, providing activities and field trips, meals, and more.

The ride will be on Sunday, July 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with registration for the ride starting at 10 a.m. Registration, and the start of the ride, will take place at Eisenhauer’s Tioga County Harley-Davidson store at 2911 S. Main St. in Mansfield.

Prices for the event are $20 per driver and $10 for passengers, all proceeds will go to the Wellsboro Shared Home.

Lunch will be provided after the event at Eisenhauer’s pavilion following the ride.

The ride will go from Mansfield to Liberty, over to Morris before going up to Wellsboro and passing by the Wellsboro Shared Home, over to Ansonia, and then finally back to Mansfield.

For any questions about the event, you can call 570-724-2300 or 570-659-5000.