Beth Farr, Elmira community leader, passes away at 55

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Beth Farr, a woman who dedicated her life to the Elmira community, passed away on December 23 at the age of 55.

According to her obituary, Farr was a 1984 graduate of Southside High School. She later earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Elmira College.

For over two decades, Farr served as the director of the Near Westside Neighborhood Association in Elmira. She was also an avid fan of the Elmira College hockey team.

She was both a proud mother and grandmother. Her obituary stated, “Beth was fiercely loving; she would do anything for those she loved.” She also went by the nickname “Business Beth” as she had a “no-nonsense personality”, but if she cared for you, she would “use that power to move mountains”.

Family and friends are invited to the McInerny Funeral Home at 502 West Water Street in Elmira on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A funeral service will follow at 7:15 pm.

Masks are required at the funeral home. A private burial will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at St. Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.