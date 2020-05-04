Bethany Village testing all residents, staff for COVID-19

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Bethany Village, in partnership with Cayuga Health, will be testing all residents and staff for COVID-19.

The nursing facility says they have not had any known cases in their staff or residents at this time, but is following NYSDOH recommendations for testing.

Bethany Village tells 18 News that approximately 225 residents and 300 staff will be tested.

The facility first restricted visitors on March 11 due to the virus.

According to Chemung County, 101 cases of COVID-19 have been reported with 57 recoveries and one death.