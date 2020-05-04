Bethany Village testing all residents, staff for COVID-19

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Bethany Village, in partnership with Cayuga Health, will be testing all residents and staff for COVID-19.

The nursing facility says they have not had any known cases in their staff or residents at this time, but is following NYSDOH recommendations for testing.

Bethany Village tells 18 News that approximately 225 residents and 300 staff will be tested.

The facility first restricted visitors on March 11 due to the virus.

According to Chemung County, 101 cases of COVID-19 have been reported with 57 recoveries and one death.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now