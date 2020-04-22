Bicyclist sent to hospital after MVA in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A bicyclist was sent to the hospital late Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving a car in Elmira.

Bicycle on side of the road after crash

It happened before 4:30 p.m. at South Walnut and West Hudson Street. Elmira Police have shutdown area streets to investigate. 18 News has a crew at the scene where first responders could be seen taking the bicyclist away in an ambulance.

No word if the driver of the car was hurt. The investigation is active at this time.

(This is a Breaking News story, check back for updates)