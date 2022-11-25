Intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue where a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on Friday.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man sustained injuries after being struck by a vehicle near a busy intersection in Elmira on Friday.

The accident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday evening where a bicyclist was hit near the intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The man was seen on the ground while emergency crews tended to his possible injuries, blocking the southbound lanes of traffic on Clemens Center Parkway.

A dark-colored sedan was seen off to the side of the road with police around taking photos of the front and talking to the driver.

Eventually, the bicyclist was seen being helped to his feet but limped to the stretcher with the assistance of medical personnel.

It’s unaware of the cause of the accident or the extent of the injuries sustained.