The scene of an accident where a tow truck struck a bicyclist.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and E. Water Street was blocked for a short period of time after an accident involving a tow truck and a cyclist.

The accident took place around 6:30 p.m. on Friday when a cyclist was hit by a tow truck while crossing the intersection.

The man ended up on the ground and was seen lying there for some time as concerned citizens came to his aid.

Elmira Police, fire, and EMS arrived quickly to attend to the injured individual.

The man was seen to be conscious but visibly in pain as he was lifted onto the stretcher with a neck stabilizer attached.

The man’s bike was seen to be underneath the tow truck, and the driver of the truck was seen prying the bicycle out from the vehicle.

It’s unknown the extent of the injuries sustained to the individual, or who is at fault for the accident. The roadway was cleared and traffic was flowing just before 7 p.m.