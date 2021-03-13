Biden admin to end Trump policy that let DHS deport caregivers for migrant children

In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who’ve been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States, sit in one of the cages at a facility in McAllen, Texas, Sunday, June 17, 2018. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their parents since April, when the Trump administration launched its “zero-tolerance” policy that called for prosecuting illegal immigrants and taking their children away. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP)

(WETM) – The Biden administration is ending a policy that allows the Department of Homeland Security to deport caregivers for migrant children.

The Trump-era policy began in 2018 letting DHS identify and deport would-be caregivers who were in the country illegally, meaning that immigrant parents who came to the U.S. and had children who crossed the border, faced possible deportation when they tried to pick up their kids from HHS custody.

The policy has been largely disabled through a series of directives, but officials in the Biden administration announced Friday that rescinding the policy could encourage more parents and family members to come forward and alleviate crowding at HHS facilities.

More than 3,200 unaccompanied migrant children are being housed in customs and border protection holding facilities.