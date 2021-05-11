Biden Administration to reverse Trump-era limits on transgender healthcare

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

(WETM) The Biden Administration says the United States will protect gay and transgender people against sexual discrimination in health care.

The announcement was made Monday. It reverses policies set by president trump that defined ‘sex’ as the gender assigned at birth.

Health and human services secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement, “Everyone – including LGBTQ people – should be able to access health care, free from discrimination or interference, period.”

The HHS Office for civil rights can once again look into complaints of discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Medical providers can also face sanctions if they violate these laws.

Last year, the supreme court ruled that laws against sexual discrimination in the workplace also protected gay and transgender people.