BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — Big Flats Community Days 2022 kicks off Thursday night. The three-day event features rides, pageants, fireworks, and more.

All events occur at the Big Flats Community Park at 100 Main Street, Big Flats, NY.

Thursday, September 15th – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Pay One Price Rides

6 p.m. – Twin Tiers Pageant (ages 0-4) under the entertainment tent

Friday, September 16th – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

5:30 p.m. until gone – BFCD Famous Fish Fry

6 p.m. – Fireman’s Water Ball Competition

6 p.m. – Twin Tiers Pageant (ages 5 -18) under the entertainment tent

Saturday, September 17th – 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

9 a.m. – Community Days 5K Race

1 p.m. – Craft vendor fair

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Pay One Price Rides

5 p.m. – Parade

8 p.m. – Raffle Drawings (Entertainment Tent)

10 p.m. – Fireworks (rain date Sat. 8 p.m.)

More information can be found on the Big Flats Community Days website.