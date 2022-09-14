BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — Big Flats Community Days 2022 kicks off Thursday night. The three-day event features rides, pageants, fireworks, and more.
All events occur at the Big Flats Community Park at 100 Main Street, Big Flats, NY.
Thursday, September 15th – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Pay One Price Rides
- 6 p.m. – Twin Tiers Pageant (ages 0-4) under the entertainment tent
Friday, September 16th – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- 5:30 p.m. until gone – BFCD Famous Fish Fry
- 6 p.m. – Fireman’s Water Ball Competition
- 6 p.m. – Twin Tiers Pageant (ages 5 -18) under the entertainment tent
Saturday, September 17th – 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- 9 a.m. – Community Days 5K Race
- 1 p.m. – Craft vendor fair
- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Pay One Price Rides
- 5 p.m. – Parade
- 8 p.m. – Raffle Drawings (Entertainment Tent)
- 10 p.m. – Fireworks (rain date Sat. 8 p.m.)
More information can be found on the Big Flats Community Days website.