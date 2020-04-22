1  of  3
Horseheads Walmart receives second warning from Chemung County for social distancing violations

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss and Chemung County Attorney M. Hyder Hussain have issued a second warning to the Horseheads Walmart regarding social distancing violations.

If the store does not become compliant by the close of business on Thursday, April 24, the county will close the building.

Over the weekend the County Executive temporarily closed the Lowes, located down the street from Walmart, for similar violations. The store has since reopened after submitting a plan to the county.

18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.

