BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Gas prices have reached historic highs across the country recently, which could lead to Americans trying out alternative types of transportation.

Bike sales are now rising in local bike shops throughout the Twin Tiers, and the price of fuel is not the only reason why this is happening. More bikers appeared outdoors thanks to nicer and warmer weather ahead of the summer season.

Businesses reopening after the height of the coronavirus pandemic is also another reason for the increase in bike sales. Wheels Unlimited in Bath, for example, had the most bike availability in three years.

“Bike availability has come back for the first time in three years,” said Taylor Crowe, owner of Wheels Unlimited. “There’s bikes on the floor, there’s lots in the boxes out back.”

Now, with historically high gas prices, a growing number of bikers saving on gas money could likely emerge this summer. The average price has not hit over five dollars just yet in the Southern Tier, but the average for New York State now sits at $5.04.

“Prices in gas haven’t been long enough yet to really see that spike,” Taylor added. “If it keeps trending the way it is, then it definitely could.”

Taylor also mentioned that the price for gas in the town of Bath has risen to near or around $4.90. Like everywhere else in the country, these prices may not drop significantly any time soon.