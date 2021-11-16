Billions of Dollars From Infrastructure Bill Coming to the Twin Tiers

Cars drive past construction workers along Interstate Highway 66 in Manassas, Virginia, on August 10, 2021. – The US Senate approved US President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure investment plan. The package described by the White House as “historic” only needed a simple majority to pass, and received the rare backing of several Republicans. The ambitious plan provides for $550 billion in new federal spending on transport infrastructure, but also for high-speed internet and efforts to fight climate change. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tens of billions of dollars are on its way to New York State and Pennsylvania as part of President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

New York State Funding:

$11.5 billion for highways and bridges

$1.9 billion for bridge replacement

$10.6 billion for mass transit

$175 million electric vehicle infrastructure

$2.6 billion for clean water

$1.6 billion for drinking water & led pipe replacement

$ 100 million for broadband

$431 million for clean energy and weatherization

Pennsylvania Funding:

$12.9 billion for highways & bridges

$2.8 billion for public transportation

$1.4 billion for clean drinking water

$171 million for electric vehicles

$100 million for broadband internet

New York Congressman Tom Reed said the over one trillion dollar bill will boost the economy and create jobs across the state.

“Corning had a representative at the signing ceremony. They make a lot of fiber, they make a lot of broadband components [and] that’s going to mean more jobs, more opportunities for folks at Corning,” Reed said. “It’s a great opportunity for all of us to benefit from.”

Reed also said he’s concerned about the growing national debt, but stated he believed the spending bill would have a positive, long-lasting impact on the country and New York State.

Other local leaders, like Congressman Fred Keller of Pennsylvania, are against the bill and argue it’s only being passed to push the president’s Build Back Better Agenda.

“It’s not about infrastructure, it’s about passing the President and Speaker Pelosi his socialist spending package,” Keller said.

When asked about how the bill will impact the Northern Tier, Keller told 18 News that remains to be seen.

One portion of the president’s bill includes funding for broadband access. It comes as major wireless companies – like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile – announce they will disconnect devises on 3G networks come 2022.

“In terms of how the state is gonna roll [broadband access] out remains to be seen,” Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler said. “We hope it’s something municipalities have a voice in so we can identify areas where coverage is an issue.”

Wheeler told 18 News in order to do that, New York State and the FCC data on cellphone coverage has to be remapped, a process that’s currently underway.