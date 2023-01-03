CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills did not stay in Cincinnati Monday night after their game against the Bengals was suspended following a traumatic incident on the field.

During the first quarter of the game, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed, suffering cardiac arrest. As a result, the game was suspended for the rest of the night.

Players were shaken up by what happened. As they remained on the field, standing alongside their opponents, many people called for the game to be stopped.

It eventually was, and as Hamlin continues to receive care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the rest of the Bills are back home.

The team’s plane arrived back in western New York shortly before 3 a.m. At the airport, there was a heavy police presence and caution tape keeping fans from surrounding the area.

“The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game,” the NFL said in a statement.