Bipartisan act reintroduced to make sure infrastructure projects support American businesses

The Capitol is seen under muted and rainy skies in Washington, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Representatives Paul Tonko (D-NY) and John Garamendi (D-CA), along with U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Mike Braun (R-IN), reintroduced the “Made in America Act.” This act will strengthen “Buy America” requirements for all major federally funded infrastructure projects to support American businesses, manufacturers, and workers.

The “Made in America Act” identifies federal programs that fund infrastructure projects not currently subject to “Buy America” standards. And, it ensures that building materials used in these taxpayer-funded projects, including steel and iron, are produced domestically.

When certifying that materials used in construction are “Made in America,” the bill requires the U.S. Department of Commerce make sure their manufacturing processes support American jobs.

“Strengthening our nation’s infrastructure is a clear and effective way to support our communities, create good-paying jobs, and lift our U.S. economy,” Congressman Tonko said. “As this administration looks for new, bold ways to build back better than ever, our bipartisan Made in America Act helps get that job done.”

“Congress is poised to make the most significant investment in our nation’s infrastructure in nearly half a century,” said Congressman John Garamendi. “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to advance commonsense ‘Buy American’ and ‘Make it in America’ policies to rebuild and modernize our nation’s crumbling infrastructure with American workers and materials. This will create thousands of good-paying jobs that can never be outsourced and make America competitive in the 21st century.”