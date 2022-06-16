SENECA COUNTY, NY (WETM) – In a rare display of bipartisan support, legislators in Seneca County voted, unanimously, in favor of a cryptomining moratorium in New York.

“We don’t want them. So it was pretty easy to say ok let’s go tell… the governor to sign that moratorium,” said Robert Hayssen, Republican Chairman of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors.

The vote among the Seneca County Board of Legislators was in support of sending a letter to Governor Hochul, urging her to sign the crypto mining moratorium bill, and deny the air permit renewal request from the Seneca Lake Bitcoin mining facility, Greenidge Generation.

“It’s sort of overwhelming… It’s incredible that we can come together like this,” said Kyle Barnhart, Seneca County Board of Supervisors, Democratic Minority Leader.

Shortly after the legislator’s meeting, Seneca County political leaders followed suit. The Republican and Democratic Committee Chairmen issued a joint statement:

“As the chairmen of the Seneca County Republican Committee and the Seneca County Democratic Committee, we do not agree on much. However, when it comes to protecting Seneca Lake and Cayuga Lake, we are united. We come together today in this bipartisan effort to call on Governor Hochul and the New York Department of Environmental Conservation to deny the air permits for Greenidge Generation’s cryptocurrency power plant in Dresden, New York.” – Seneca County Republican Committee Chairman Thomas Fox and Democratic Party Committee Chairman David Wood

“We shouldn’t be wasting natural resources, or fossil fuels whatever you want to call it, to make Bitcoin,” said Hayssen.

This urgency is rooted in the fear that another one of the Finger Lakes will fall prey to a Bitcoin mining operation.

“We’re worried about Cayuga Lake too. There’s a power plant sitting there and they’ll probably try to open that up as Bitcoin mining… so we’re really scared,” said Hayssen.

Seneca County officials hope they can inspire other counties to do the same.

“My hope is that this sense of bipartisanship can spread throughout all of New York State,” said Barnhart.

The bill, which was passed in the Senate earlier this month, now sits on Governor Hochul’s desk. Environmental advocates have alleged that campaign donations from the cryptocurrency industry, are the reason she hasn’t gotten around to it.

Governor Hochul reported a $40,000 campaign donation from Ashton Soniat, Chairman & CEO of Coinmint, which operates one of the world’s largest cryptomining facilities in Massena, NY. She also reported $78,000 in donations from Albany lobbying firm Ostroff Associates and its partners, which count crypto miner Blockfusion as a client.

In the Democratic Gubernatorial Debate, Hochul denied any connection between the cryptomining industry donations and her decision about the cryptomining moratorium bill.

“We have to be very cautious about facilities going into former fossil fuel power plants…I am not interested in doing anything to harm the environment because I have the most ambitious climate law on the books,” she stated.