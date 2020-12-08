Black Americans more unlikely to get coronavirus vaccine, amid history of mistreatment in United States

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – To get the vaccine or not get the vaccine, it’s a question seemingly more complex in one minority community.

Roughly 40 million African Americans are being asked to forego their historic skepticism, and put their faith in the government and the medical field during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some residents in the Twin Tiers are saying that they do plan on getting the vaccine, but not quite yet, others are saying they won’t get it at all.

With just days until a coronavirus vaccine arrives in New York State, research is showing Black Americans would be less likely to get a coronavirus vaccine.

“The data on how the vaccine may impact, African Americans or any other minority is, is not well known,” said Herb Smith, President of Man 2 Man Forum Inc.

According to a December report from the Pew Research Center, fewer than half of Black Americans say they would get a coronavirus vaccine, compared with 63 percent of Hispanic people and 61 percent of White people.

” A lot of people of color are not going to that getting checked out of doctors saying “you’ll be okay take it you know, go home and rest,” said Smith.

The inequities in modern day health care and the looming history of mistreatment of health care in black Americans increases the amount of skepticism.

“There been a lot of times when, for research, black bodies have been taken advantage of,” said Elmira resident, Christa Heyward.

In 1932, during the Tuskegee experiment, poor black men were enrolled in a study of syphilis, and hundreds were not given penicillin when it was found to be a cure. Dozens of those men died, and others were infected.

Today, Black Americans are dying of COVID-19 at much higher rates compared with other Americans in some major cities.

” I probably will get the vaccine but not right away, but I have to wait and see some of the results,” said Smith.

So the question remains, will Black Americans discard the misdeeds of the past in hopes of a cure in the future.