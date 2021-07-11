‘Black Widow’ breaks pandemic-era record at box office

“Black Widow,” the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, earned over $215 million on its opening weekend, including $80 million at the domestic box office, according to the Walt Disney Company. (Marvel Studios-Disney via AP)

(NEXSTAR) – Whaddya know? The newest Marvel movie earned a bunch of money.

“Black Widow,” the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, earned over $215 million on its opening weekend, including $80 million at the domestic box office, according to the Walt Disney Company. The film’s domestic haul was also enough to beat the previous record for a pandemic-era opening, Variety reports.

In addition to its U.S. box office numbers, “Black Widow” also earned an additional $78 million internationally, and another $60 million from Disney+ users who rented the title on the streaming service.

The Walt Disney Company had previously announced that “Black Widow” had also set a record with its $13.2 million in box office returns from Thursday night previews in the U.S., both “for the year and for any film since the start of the pandemic.”

The company further noted that “Black Widow” has not yet debuted in China or other markets across Asia due to pandemic restrictions. Currently, there is no release date scheduled for China.

The film, starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, was originally scheduled to hit theaters during the first half of 2020 before the pandemic pushed back its domestic release to 2021.

Prior to “Black Widow,” the latest installment in the “Fast and Furious” saga, “F9,” had held the title of the biggest debut for a film during the pandemic, earning $70 million in its opening weekend, Variety previously reported.