Blake Driskell placed on life support in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – Blake Driskell has been placed on life support after an MRI showed extensive brain damage following his fall on Monday evening, according to a Facebook group created by the family and friends.

It is with a heavy heart that we tell you that Blake’s MRI shows there is extensive brain damage to the brain and the brain stem. He is on life support while the family awaits a final conversation with his Physician regarding him being an Organ Donor which will carry on his life of caring for others.

At this time, we ask that you remain where you are. They are well supported here in Rochester but want you to PRAY! PRAY for peace, comfort and strength.

There will be a celebration of his life being planned and will be communicated here.

Their last ask is that you send your messages here and know that they can not keep up with the calls. They absolutely love and adore each and everyone of you. They are at peace with the decision.