Blossburg Fire & Ambulance Department receives $20,000 from Ward Manufacturing

BLOSSBURG, P.A. (WETM) – The Blossburg Fire and Ambulance Department received a $20,000 matching donation from Ward Manufacturing Friday.

The donation will be finalizing the purchase of new gear for their department members. It will also help the department update other types of equipment, such as new radios.

“2020 was a rough year in terms of fundraising,” said Blossburg Fire Chief, Andrew O’Connors.

“We weren’t able to hold the majority of our regular fundraisers so this donation will help us tremendously. Our department and Blossburg, in general, is very fortunate to have such invested partners in our community.”

The Blossburg Fire and Ambulance Department was required to raise their own $20,000, in order to receive this donation from Ward Manufacturing.

The department would have normally held numerous fundraisers, like fish fries, pancakes breakfasts, and their French fry booth, set up at local festivals and sporting events.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, they were forced to look for other funding opportunities, including online raffles.

Online raffles are still taking place through the Facebook group ‘Blossburg Fire and Ambulance Raffles’. This group can be accessed by clicking here.