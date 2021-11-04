“Blown Away” host, Nick Uhas, to hold glass demonstration at Corning Museum of Glass this weekend

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — On Nov. 7, the Corning Museum of Glass will be hosting a glass demonstration with science YouTuber and TikTok star, Nick Uhas.

Uhas hosted Netflix’s popular reality series “Blown Away” which features CMoG. He also creates science education and experiment videos on social media platforms. Uhas has over 700,000 subscribers on YouTube and 7.3 million followers on TikTok.

Now, he is back in the Crystal City to host his own livestreamed glass demonstration titled “Sizzling Glass Science” from 1 to 2 p.m.

Uhas said his passion for science started when he was in 6th grade.

“My 6th grade teacher, Mr. Wilson, took us to this place called Big Darby Creek,” said Uhas. “We did samples of water and got to look at stuff under a microscope. That blew my mind like that. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s a universe that we’re totally unaware of in the water. Like, what else is out there?”

At first, he was skeptical about going to a museum focused exclusively on glass. No pun intended, he was blown away on his first visit.

“It was fascinating there,” said Uhas. “[I couldn’t believe] the history and science of it. It really feels like a science museum.”

Now, Uhas looks forward to every time he visits Corning.

“[Corning is] so fun and interesting and awesome,” said Uhas. “I push people to come to Corning. It’s really cool.”

More information regarding the demonstration is available on CMoG’s website. There will also be a 30-minute meet and greet at the West Bridge by the Blown Away 2 exhibition following the demonstration.