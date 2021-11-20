BMillz hosts a Turkey Drive for the Southern Tier community

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – One local Elmira Heights store, B-Millz spent the day giving back to the community in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The BMillz brand provided five hundred turkeys to community members per this year’s Thanksgiving holiday.

“We wanted to be able to show appreciation to the community. Residents have shown us support. It’s only right for us to give back in the holiday season,” said Tim Heck, Manager/Operator, BMillz

After hosting a successful turkey drive, the local store plans to focus on a Christmas-themed community project next month.