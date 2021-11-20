BMillz hosts a Turkey Drive for the Southern Tier community

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – One local Elmira Heights store, B-Millz spent the day giving back to the community in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The BMillz brand provided five hundred turkeys to community members per this year’s Thanksgiving holiday.

“We wanted to be able to show appreciation to the community. Residents have shown us support. It’s only right for us to give back in the holiday season,” said Tim Heck, Manager/Operator, BMillz

After hosting a successful turkey drive, the local store plans to focus on a Christmas-themed community project next month.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now