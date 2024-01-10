HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — By 2025, anyone operating a motorized boat will have to earn a safe boating certificate and the Finger Lakes Boating Museum has a way to help you get yours.

The Finger Lakes Boating Museum in Hammondsport will offer the Boater Safety Course in the spring and summer of 2024.

The day-long course will be taught by a certified New York State boater safety instructor and will prepare those in the course to earn a valid certificate for life.

Five courses will be offered in 2024 at the boating museum, the course will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will go on the following dates:

April 7

May 4

June 2

July 13

Aug. 11

Those wishing to take the course need to pre-register with the NYS Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation as well as with the boating museum. Prices for museum members are $30 while non-members are $35.

To register, you can visit the boating museum’s website, call 607-569-2222, or email the boating museum at info@flbm.org.