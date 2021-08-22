Boaters urged to continue being cautious on Schuyler County lakes

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — On Aug. 22, Schuyler County Sheriff Bill Yessman released a statement that boaters should continue to be cautious on all lakes within Schuyler County.

Boaters are urged to continue using caution on all lakes within Schuyler County. The recent rains have caused high water levels and large amounts of floating debris on and below the surface. The 5 mph speed limit has been lifted, and boaters are reminded that the speed limit is 5 mph when within 100 feet of shore. Sheriff Bill Yessman

This announcement follows historic rainfall and flooding across Steuben and Schuyler County.