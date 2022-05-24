WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The National Safe Boating Council (NSBC) has declared the last week of May as National Safe Boating Week – an observance week for all boating enthusiasts to brush up on their skills and prepare for the boating season.

For boating experts, now is a great time to offer safety tips for all boaters new and old. The Finger Lakes may be a great place for all boaters to hang out, but the experience can also be too risky if not all safety precautions are met.

“As far as preparation goes, start and run your engine on the boat beforehand if you can,” said Steven Hohle, owner of Sunshine Boat Rentals in Watkins Glen. “That’ll prevent a lot of aggravation and embarrassment at the boat dock.”

Every day on National Safe Boating Week, the NSBC releases a safety message for all boaters across the United States. For Tuesday, May 24th, boating enthusiasts are reminded to pack the essential gear, including life jackets, navigation lights, noise-making devices, flares, and legal requirements.

The NSBC also recommends all new boaters take a boating safety course. Many options for novice to experienced boaters are online, but overall, each course will help the boater gain valuable knowledge and on-water experience.

The National Weather Service has also partnered with the NSBC for National Safe Boating Week. Each day, weather forecasters remind boaters to check the forecast and be on the lookout for any dangerous weather conditions while out on the water.

“We recommend people have a weather radio and then turn to the weather band,” said David Nicosia, Meteorologist-In-Charge at the National Weather Service in Binghamton. “They can get the warnings and where the storms are going.”

On each day of National Safe Boating Week, boating enthusiasts are encouraged to share a safety tip on social media. National Safe Boating Week ends on Friday, May 27th.