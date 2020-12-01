Former GST BOCES social worker pleads guilty after September pedophile sting

BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK (WETM) – Jacob Gorman, a former GST BOCES social worker, has pleaded guilty today to attempted online enticement of a minor.

The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Thomas F. Relford, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

GST BOCES tells 18 News that Gorman’s contract with the school was officially terminated and that he had worked for BOCES since 2017.

The criminal complaint alleged that between August 11, 2020 and August 27, 2020, Gorman exchanged text messages with an undercover FBI agent who was posing as the mother of a 9-year-old girl. In those messages, Gorman expressed an interest in meeting the child and engaging in sex acts with her. Gorman negotiated a price he was willing to pay to engage in sex acts with the child and on August 27, 2020, drove to a pre-determined location in Broome County to meet and have sex with the child. Gorman was then encountered by law enforcement and arrested.

According to the documents, Gorman responded later that same day: “No flake here at all. Love the profile info,” and later allegedly responded, “So how do I get a chance?”

Gorman and the undercover officer allegedly discussed payments ranging up to $400, according to court documents. When the officer, again posing as the girl’s parent, asked whether Gorman was serious about his intentions, he allegedly answered, “I promise you I am dead serious about it.”

As a result of his conviction, Gorman faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of life, a maximum fine of $250,000, and a term of supervised release of between five years and life. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 23, 2021 before Senior United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy.

This case is being investigated by the FBI Syracuse Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force. This task force is comprised of FBI Special Agents and Investigators of the New York State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey J. L. Brown as part of Project Safe Childhood. Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, Project Safe Childhood is led by United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS). Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.