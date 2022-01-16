Body found after structure fire in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — According to our media partner, The Leader, one body was found after firefighters responded to a structure fire on Norman Street in Corning on January 15.

Picture courtesy of The Leader’s Jeff Smith

At approximately 1:34 p.m., the Corning Fire Department responded to the scene of the blaze. According to The Leader, Corning Fire Chief Brad Davies said the firefighters were told a body may be inside the building.

While extinguishing the fire, they did locate a deceased person inside the home. The body was removed from the home by the Steuben County Coroner’s Office. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Chief Davies said the fire was very difficult to extinguish due to the clutter inside the home. The Corning Fire Department will release the name of the victim and the cause of the fire when the autopsy and investigation are completed.