STANDING STONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – The body of a man was found in the Susquehanna River late last month, state police confirm.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a man was found dead in the river in Standing Stone Township on Saturday, Sept. 30, around 12:43 a.m.

After an autopsy was performed, the forensic pathologist deemed the death to be unsuspicious and ruled the cause of death a drowning. The identity of the man is unknown at this time.

The man is described as approximately 40 years old, around 5’8, with short hair and facial stubble. He was found wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt.

Anyone who has information on the identity of this person is asked to call PSP Towanda Criminal Investigation Unit at 570-265-2186.