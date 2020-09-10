Body found inside Campbell rest stop

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The body of a 51-year-old Binghamton man was found inside a rest stop stall on I-86 in Campbell Wednesday morning, according to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard.

The Sheriff says that the name of the man is being withheld at this time and an autopsy is being performed to try to determine the cause of death.

The investigation into the death remains active at this time.