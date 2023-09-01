A male body was found under the Walnut Street bridge in Elmira on Friday, Sept. 1, prompting a shut down of the southbound lane.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The body of an adult male was found under the Walnut Street bridge in Elmira on Friday, prompting police to shut down one lane of the bridge.

According to Elmira Police, the body of a male in his 40s or 50s, who had been living under the bridge for some time, was found Friday morning, Sept. 1.

Police confirmed with a reporter at the scene that they had no reason to believe that the death was suspicious and that they believed it to have been natural causes or a drug overdose.

Police closed down the southbound lanes sometime around 10:30 a.m. and began investigating the death.

According to police, the medical examiner and ambulance were on the way as of 11:30 a.m.

Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the male and want anyone who has recently lived under the north side of the Walnut Street bridge to contact Elmira Police.

This is a developing investigation, we will update this story as more information becomes available to us.