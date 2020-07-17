Body of local Marine escorted home, local fire departments share tributes

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – Fire departments across Steuben County helped escort home the body of Corporal Joseph Paul Calkins, 20, on Thursday afternoon.
Corporal Calkins, a graduate of Addison Central High School, passed away on July 7, 2020, while he was on active duty and stationed on Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. He joined the Marine Corps with an early entry in 11th grade.
He reached the rank of Corporal in the 2nd Combat engineer battalion and received multiple awards, including the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Korean Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Medal.
An obituary for Corporal Calkins was published by Carpenter’s Funeral Home:
Joseph is survived by his wife Halie Calkins of Painted Post; son: Theo Jonathan Calkins of Painted Post; parents: Tina and Bill West of Campbell; sisters: Margaret Calkins of Addison, nephew: Ashton Calkins of Addison: Krystal Johnson of Addison; Grandparents: Sharon and Skip Young; close friends who were like second parents: Tracey and Dan Ballance of Campbell; In-laws: Timothy Thompson, Cheryl Thompson, and Tara Thompson of Bradford, Painted Post, NY. Joe was predeceased by his best friend, JJ Ballance.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5:00pm-:8:00pm at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall Street, Addison, NY. A graveside service with full military honors and the attendance of the Patriot Guard Riders will be held at Addison Rural Cemetery on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00am. All COVID-19 precautions and regulations will apply, face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph’s name may be sent to: Active Duty and Veteran Suicide Awareness “22 Until None” https://www.22untilnone.org
Kind words or fond memories of Joe can be offered to his family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.comCarpenter’s Funeral Home