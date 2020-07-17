Body of local Marine escorted home, local fire departments share tributes

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – Fire departments across Steuben County helped escort home the body of Corporal Joseph Paul Calkins, 20, on Thursday afternoon.

Corporal Calkins, a graduate of Addison Central High School, passed away on July 7, 2020, while he was on active duty and stationed on Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. He joined the Marine Corps with an early entry in 11th grade.

He reached the rank of Corporal in the 2nd Combat engineer battalion and received multiple awards, including the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Korean Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Medal.

An obituary for Corporal Calkins was published by Carpenter’s Funeral Home: