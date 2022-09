CATLIN, N.Y. (WETM) — If you are a resident in the Catlin, N.Y. area and have been told to boil your water on Friday and Saturday, that advisory has now ended.

As of 10 p.m. on Saturday, Town Supervisor LaVerne Phelps advised residents that it’s no longer required to boil the water from the taps.

The advisory took place Friday through Saturday due to maintenance that was being done to the water tanks.