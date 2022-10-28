ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The boil water advisory for the Village of Millport has been lifted.

According to Millport Mayor Mike Damon, the order to boil water has been lifted and residents can safely use water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing their teeth, and preparing food.

18 News received multiple calls on October 19 from people living in Millport, saying that they didn’t have any water. Millport Mayor Mike Damon later confirmed that there was an ongoing issue with the Village’s water system. Residents in Millport were advised to boil their water after a leak sprung in the water system on Oct. 19th after a morning structure fire.