HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM)- As of 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 6, the City of Hornell is no longer in a boil water advisory.

This is for everyone who is a customer of the city’s water program and has gone into place immediately.

The advisory was first reported on Nov. 3, after a reported mechanical failure at the water filtration plant.

The city apologizes for the inconveniences and wants to thank everyone for their patience and understanding.