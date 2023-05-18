ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Family Reading Partnership of Chemung Valley will be presenting Book Fest 2023 this Sunday, May 21st at Wisner Park in Downtown Elmira.

The event will feature lots of literacy centered fun for the children in our community and their families. There will also be free games, activities, a basket raffle, food trucks and entertainment.

“It is an opportunity to come together and celebrate reading and books,” said event coordinator Michelle Halperin. “We have a lot of community organizations including community arts of Elmira and a whole lot of groups that will be coming out and presenting all kinds of activities that center on reading.”

A lot of the activities available to participate in on Sunday will center around this year’s event theme of ‘Be bold, be brave, be you!’