CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The 12th annual “Bowl for the Cure,” a bowling tournament fundraiser hosted by Crystal Lanes, is starting later this month.

The tournament consists of over 100 teams of two bowlers. One squad competes at 11:00 AM and the other squad competes at 2:00 PM. The fundraiser is in support for the fight against breast cancer.

“Seventy five percent of the money stays locally,” said Bobby Downing, owner of Crystal Lanes. “It’s been known to help individuals or group housing…help people pay their bills, and help with medical expenses.”

Bobby is currently looking for more teams to sign up for the event. Each year, the goal is to have 150 teams so that all fundraising goals are met at the end of the day. As of Tuesday, October 18th, only 127 teams have signed up.

The tournament is for one day only and begins on Sunday, October 30th. Sign-ups are still available and can be done on the Crystal Lanes website.