WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Valley Bowling Center in Waverly is hosting its third annual “Bowl Over Cancer” event in the middle of October to join the fight against cancer.

The annual event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21, and will benefit the Nancy Quattrini Fund. This fund assists patients who are receiving active cancer treatment at the Guthrie Cancer Center in Sayre, Pennsylvania, by providing support with financial burdens such as medications, medical equipment and supplies, gas, transportation, groceries and utilities.

The fund was created by Nancy Quattrini’s family when she passed away in 2003 after battling cancer. Quattrini was a nurse at Robert Packer Hospital.

The owner of the Valley Bowling Center and Chair of the “Bowl Over Cancer” Event Committee, Greg Joseph, created the event after being pleased with the treatment his wife received at Guthrie when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The event has raised a total of $15,000 over its first two years to support Guthrie’s cancer patients.

“I saw firsthand what my wife went through with her own battle and the great care the employees provide at the Guthrie Cancer Center,” said Joseph. “It is a sense of gratitude that drives me to help raise money for this cause.”

More information about this year’s event can be found by visiting the bowling center’s Facebook page or by contacting the bowling center at 607-565-9946. You can donate directly to the Nancy Quattrini Fund by visiting guthrie.org/nancyquattrinifund.