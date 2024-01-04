BRADFORD, N.Y. (WETM) – Bradford Central School District has announced its plan to change its mascot following the regulation that was passed by the Board of Regents back in April that forbids schools from using indigenous names, mascots and images to represent its district.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, Bradford Central School District Superintendent John Marshall released a statement to community members of the school district that provided an update on the school district’s plan to change its mascot. The change must be made by June 2025.

According to Marshall’s statement, the district has taken several steps to initiate the change following the regulation that was passed.

The process began when the Board of Education adopted a resolution that committed to the change in June 2023. A public informational meeting about the topic followed in August 2023.

From there, the school connected with its attorney and other districts in New York that were going through similar changes and sought guidance from the New York State Education Department. A mascot steering committee was then formed at the request of volunteers consisting of students, staff and community members.

The district is seeking input from BCSD community members who will be impacted by the mascot change, including a request in the statement that reads: “We realize this change will have a significant impact on all former, current and future BCS constituents. We are seeking your input.”

Those who are looking to participate in the change are instructed to fill out a brief survey that can be found on the district’s website.

In this survey, participants will be given the opportunity to make suggestions about what the new mascot should be. The provided information will then be given to the mascot steering committee for review and consideration. After reviewing the submissions, the committee will make recommendations on potential new mascots, which will then be released back to BCSD constituents for feedback and a final decision.

The school district is seeking as much feedback as possible to determine the best result for all that are involved. More information will be provided as the process progresses.