Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman resigns

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman has resigned as county coroner, according to a release from the county.

On Wednesday 18 News received a viewer tip regarding allegations against Carman and have been investigating those complaints. Public Record requests have been submitted to Bradford County regarding Carman’s whereabouts this past week.

18 News has reached out to Carman and County Commissioner Daryl Miller but has not heard back at this time. When calling the Coroner’s Office 18 News was directed to the Bradford County 911 Center and was told that Carman was not available. A message was left on Carman’s cellphone after repeated calls for comment.

According to the Bradford County Coroner website, Carman is a Certified Medical Investigator through the American Board of Forensic Medicine. Carman passed his American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators board examination in Nevada in 2009, and is now a board certified Medicolegal Death Investigator.

The Coroner’s position will be temporarily filled by the Chief Deputy Coroner until a replacement is appointed by Governor Tom Wolf. 18 News has reached out to Gov. Wolf’s office for comment on Carman’s resignation and when a possible replacement could be named.