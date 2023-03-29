(TOWANDA, P.A.) – The Bradford County Commissioners have announced that they will be issuing a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

In a statement, Bradford County Commissioner said, “The Bradford County Commissioners are issuing a proclamation in support of those who work tirelessly to address this devastating problem that unfortunately harm’s way too many children within our communities and our country.”

In addition to the proclamation, 100 pinwheels will be placed on the lawn of the courthouse to signify each child served at The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center (CHCAC) last year. The center acts as place where child abuse victims in Bradford and Sullivan Counties can go to for a number of resources.

“The center provides excellent services to child abuse victims in our community, however, we strive to reduce the need for those services and eliminate the number of victims in our community,” said Brittney Eiklor, Executive Director of the CHCAC. “In April, we stand with like-minded individuals and organizations across our community, state, and the nation in recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. In this, we have an increased effort in ensuring that families and communities are working together to prevent child abuse and neglect.”

The event will be taking place on April 3rd, at 11 AM on the lawn of the Bradford County Courthouse, with the pinwheel placing taking place at 10:30 AM.