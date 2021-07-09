Bradford County man sentenced after police chase enters Chemung County

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) — Michael Comstock, 29, of Columbia Cross Roads was sentenced for 15 to 36 months in prison after a police chase that began in Athens stretched into Chemung County.

According to court documents, a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper noticed a black 2007 Nissan Maxima traveling on South Main Street in Athens that had a broken driver side brake light and an unreadable registration.

The Trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued onto State Route 220 towards Chemung County at a high-rate of speed.

After crossing into New York the vehicle crashed into a guide rail and the driver, identified as Comstock, and an unnamed passenger were apprehended on Maple Ave at Cedar Street.

Comstock was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for treatment where he admitted to using methamphetamine half an hour before the crash, according to State Police.

In addition to prison time at the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility, Comstock faces fines of $1500.00, plus court costs. He will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence and Fleeing and Eluding.