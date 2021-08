ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Division St. and Clemens Center Parkway involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Elmira that has left one dead.

Elmira Fire and police responded to the scene at approximately 12:45 p.m..

This has been the fifth local motorcycle-related fatality within the past two weeks.

18News is on the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.