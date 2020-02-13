Breaking News
BREAKING: Fire crews battle house fire in Beaver Dams

BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) – A portion of Route 414 in Schuyler County is shut down as fire crews battle a late-night house fire in Beaver Dams.

The fire started just before 10 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 5-hundred block of RT-414. Multiple fire crews from surrounding counties were on the scene.

There was a line of traffic along RT-414 as heavy snow blanked the roads.

For safety fire officials kept our 18 News crew at a distance. They are currently investigating. No word if anyone was hurt, or in the home at the time of the fire.

Stay with 18 News as this story unfolds.

