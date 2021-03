ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Saturday at approximately 11 a.m., fire crews responded to a working house fire on lower Maple Ave. in Elmira.

Wellsburg Fire Department Chief Joseph Morey confirmed no fatalities. The homeowners were not in the home at the time of the blaze.

According to a neighbor, the cause of the fire was a heating unit in a rabbit den used to keep them warm.

18 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.