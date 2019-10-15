Elmira Police investigating home invasion

UPDATE (12:45 p.m.): Elmira Police are releasing new details about a home invasion on Johnson Street Monday evening.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers located an adult male resident laying in the driveway. The male was suffering from facial injuries. A second adult male victim was located in the general area who also suffered facial injuries.

Both males reported that three black males forcibly entered the residence. All three males were armed with handguns and pointed the weapons at the victims before striking them several times.

Police say the suspects broke open a safe and stole a large quantity of US currency.

The suspects were all said to be wearing jeans, dark hooded sweatshirts and black ski style masks. They left on foot in an unknown direction. Both victims claim that they did not know their attackers.

Officers noted that there was a large quantity of marijuana packaged to sell, THC oil cartridges, psilocybin mushrooms and MDMA in the victim’s residence.

Both victims declined to pursue charges.

No arrests have been made at this time. The matter is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is requested to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (607) 271-HALT.

