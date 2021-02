ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – A structure fire on Olive Pl in South Hornell was reported this morning at about 11:00 a.m. The fire is under control at this time and crews are still working to put it out.

It is reported that South Hornell and Hornell City fire and ambulance were called to the scene. There are no injuries reported.

Stick with 18 News for the latest on this story.

Video Courtesy: Peish News and Videos, Facebook