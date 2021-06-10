Jason Johnson, suspect in State Trooper shooting, captured near Route 79 in Colesville

COLESVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) — Jason Johnson, the man wanted in connection to the shooting of a New York State Trooper in Colesville, has been captured.

The news was confirmed by New York State Police on Twitter, who said Johnson was captured around 4:30 p.m. near a riverbank off Route 79 in Colesville.

The New York State Police want to thank all the supporting agencies who assisted and the public who called with tips. New York State Police

On June 9, 2021 at approximately 8:36 p.m., Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies and members of the New York State Police responded to East Windsor Road in Colesville to check on the welfare of an individual.

State Police say Trooper Becky Seager, a seven-year veteran of the department, was shot by Johnson and suffered a non-life-threatening hip injury. Trooper Seager was removed from the scene by a Broome County Sheriff’s Deputy and was safely placed in the deputy’s car. She was then transported via ambulance to Wilson Memorial Hospital for treatment. Trooper Seager was released from the hospital Thursday, where she was greeted by a sea of law enforcement members.

Tpr Becky Seager (SP Binghamton) was greeted by a sea of law enforcement members after being released from Wilson Hospital Thursday. Trooper Seager was shot in the hip area by suspect Jason Johnson less than 24 hours prior. He was captured after a large manhunt in Colesville. pic.twitter.com/KZfSKrMyrr — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) June 11, 2021

Police say Johnson exchanged gunfire with other responding law enforcement before fleeing the scene.

Jason D. Johnson, age 34. He is 5’7 and approximately 160 pounds.

Jason D. Johnson, age 34. He is 5’7 and approximately 160 pounds.

Jason D. Johnson, age 34. He is 5’7 and approximately 160 pounds.

State Police say it’s possible Johnson was driving a blue 1996 Ford F-250 pick-up truck with the NY license plate HZV7759.

1996 Ford F-250 pick-up truck, blue in color with the NY license plate HZV7759

New York State Police, New York State Police SORT, New York State Police Aviation, Broome County Sheriff’s, Broome County SORT, Binghamton PD, Binghamton SWAT, FBI, DEC, the Office of Emergency Management, Harpursville Fire Department assisted State Police during the search. Members from Colesville Ambulance, Superiour Ambulance, and Eastern Broome Ambulance were all on standby in the area.

https://twitter.com/nyspolice/status/1402866716544225280

Due to the ongoing investigation, Nathaniel Cole Park was closed until further notice. The Eastern Broome Senior Center and Harpursville Meals on Wheels were also closed on Thursday. Residents who get food from the Meals on Wheels program will not receive a delivery today and should utilize their emergency food supply.