A portion of a bridge in South Creek Twp. can be seen missing on Thursday.

SOUTH CREEK TWP., Pa. (WETM) — A bridge in Bradford County partially collapsed on Wednesday resulting in the closure of the bridge.

The bridge is located on Ayres Road in Gillett, just west of route 14.

An official said a good portion of the bridge caved in after it was said that a snowplow drove over the bridge with the weight of the truck causing the bridge to partially collapse.

“The bridge is 48 years old,” said Ethan Sheets, Emergency Management Coordinator for South Creek Township. “The last time it was replaced was done shortly after the flood of 74, so that was the last time this bridge had any replacement done to it,” Sheets said.

On Thursday the bridge was shut down, with Sheets saying that concrete barriers were placed in front of the bridge, as officials met in the morning to conduct detour plans and to see if and when the bridge can be repaired.

Sheets wants residents to be aware and mindful of the road closure but said that emergency response teams will not be impacted by the closure of the bridge.

Taking a look at bridges in the Twin Tiers, and their conditions of them, we can find that 59 bridges in Bradford County are listed as being in poor condition out of a total of 627.

Below is a look at the remaining bridges in the Twin Ties:

Tioga County, Pa. – 20/608 bridges in poor condition

Chemung County, N.Y. – 24/256 in poor condition

Steuben County, N.Y. – 39/628 in poor condition

Schuyler County N.Y. – 6/100 in poor condition

The lists include both state and local bridges.

Information for the bridges was taken from both the Pennsylvania and New York, Department of Transportation websites.