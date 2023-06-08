ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you’re big into Broadway, you may want to check out the Clemens Center in Downtown Elmira. they recently announced their Broadway series for the season and some of the shows in the lineup are classics.

“We’re looking forward to having folks renew or take out new subscriptions,” said Karen Cromer, executive director at the Clemens Center. “We start with the musical Jesus Christ Superstar. This is the 50th anniversary but it is a new production. Everyone will be familiar with at least on of the tunes in the show.”

A series subscription includes one ticket to each of the 5 shows. The other shows are Mamma Mia, Come From Away, The Cher Show and a fan favorite, Shrek The Musical.

“People can expect a rousing good time because there’s really nothing like being in a live theater,” said Cromer. “Live theater is a dynamic. One night may be very different from the next. The audience may be very different, they may react in different ways to different parts. So, it’s kind of a fascinating social study.”

Prices for the broadway series vary based on seats. If you’re interested in buying tickets, you can visit the Clemens Center box office, place an order over the phone, or use this link.