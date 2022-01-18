Bronx fire possibly sparked by explosion leaves 1 dead, several more injured: NYPD

Firefighters on the scene of a fire that caused a house to collapse in the Bronx on Jan. 18, 2022, according to the FDNY. (Credit: Bill Muller/PIX11)

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A massive house fire erupted in the Bronx Tuesday morning, causing the building to collapse and leaving at least one person dead, according to police.

An apparent explosion sparked the blaze, according to City Council Member Rafael Salamanca, who represents the South Bronx. The NYPD and fire officials did not initially confirm the cause of the fire. A witness told PIX11 News she heard a loud explosion that shook her. When she ran out of her house, she saw a wall of flames.

The call came in just before 11 a.m. for a report of an explosion and building collapse at a private residence near the intersection of Fox Street and Intervale Avenue, in the Longwood section of the borough, FDNY officials said. Police said the blaze was in a three-story residential building.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. At least two additional civilians and five first responders were injured, according to police and fire officials. Police described the conditions of the two civilians as “stable.” The five first responders suffered smoke inhalation, per the NYPD.

Videos from the scene showed the building completely engulfed in flames as firefighters doused the structure with water. Photos and videos also showed the building had collapsed.

Con Edison shut down gas service in the area around Fox Street between Intervale Avenue and Tiffany Street, according to Salamanca.

“With temperatures dropping, we will continue to monitor to ensure a restoration of gas once it is safe to do so,” he said on Twitter.

Salamanca said his team has set up assistance for families affected by the fire inside St. Athanasius Church on Tiffany Street.

The inferno happened just over a week after a faulty space heater sparked a fire in a Bronx high-rise building that left 17 people dead.

